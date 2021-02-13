100 years ago: Women's Club seeks new hospital

100 years ago

Feb. 13, 1921: There is a move seeking to have a detention hospital established. Such a hospital would be for care and treatment of those with contagious diseases. The Women’s Club presented Bloomington City Council with petitions seeking such a hospital in town.

75 years ago

Feb. 13, 1946: Last weekend, a kid lost a kite in the power lines near Grove Street and the IC tracks. Then last night it rained. The wet kite caused the power lines to arc and cut the electricity to many B-N homes for a while. Many people were late for work today.

50 years ago

Feb. 13, 1971: James Cash Penney, 99, has died. He founded the J. C. Penney retail chain and until recently went to his Manhattan office every day. When he could, he would still wait on customers in the store. He was known for being generous with his fortune but still tight with a dollar.

25 years ago

Feb. 13, 1996: More than baby boomers were born in February 1946. This week marks the 50th anniversary of the computer. The first one was produced at the University of Pennsylvania. It could remember only 20 numbers at a time, but it could do math with lightning speed.

