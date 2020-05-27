100 years ago: Women's Clubs disagree over cigarette smoking

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

May 27, 1920: A fight over cigarette smoking emerged at Illinois Federation of Women’s Clubs convention. The Berwyn delegation wanted any woman who smokes to be expelled from the federation. But their resolution got watered down to a mere disapproval of smoking.

75 years ago

May 27, 1945: Clara Brian will retire as McLean County home adviser effective Sept. 1. She has been on the job for 25 years, plus taking two years off to attend graduate school at the University of Minnesota. She is the home bureau’s first adviser and a 1915 graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University.

50 years ago

May 27, 1970: A judge issued an injunction against this weekend’s rock festival near Heyworth. Four government agencies are trying to stop the show because it allegedly violates the site’s agricultural zoning. Violating the injunction could mean jail time for the promoters.

25 years ago

May 27, 1995: Area gasoline prices have reached a four-year high of $1.259 per gallon. But using the 1991 outbreak of the Gulf War as a time base, that’s hardly an increase. Prices were at $1.299 then, and a 5-cent federal tax has been added since then.

