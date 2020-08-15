100 years ago: Work begins on bridge over rail yard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 15, 1920: Work begins tomorrow on a new bridge to carry traffic over the C&A rail yard at Emerson Street. Actual work on the overpass will end several years of anxiety on the west side. People have been agitating for the viaduct but its plans were stalled by the recent war.

75 years ago

Aug. 15, 1945: Bloomington stores were closed today in observance of V-J Day. Although the city went wild with celebrations, police logged only the normal amount of calls; no one got too rowdy. And the first big news since the Japanese surrender is this: Gas rationing is off.

50 years ago

Aug. 15, 1970: Hybrid seed corn pioneer Lester Pfister left an estate of $523,000 ($3.5 million in modern-day dollars) when he died, according to public records in the Woodford County courthouse. Pfister, who was highly honored in the agriculture community, lived in El Paso.

25 years ago

Aug. 15, 1995: The Rev. George Wilcox resigned as pastor of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, thus avoiding a public church trial. He had been accused of falsifying his academic credentials and later admitted to it. Wilcox can still serve as a priest outside the Springfield Diocese.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.