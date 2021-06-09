100 years ago: Work to begin on Bloomington-Lexington leg of Route 4

100 years ago

June 9, 1921: A Keokuk firm has shipped its road construction equipment to Towanda, where it will begin work on the Bloomington-Lexington leg of Route 4 (later Route 66). When the road is completed from Chicago to St. Louis, Bloomington and Normal are expected to profit.

75 years ago

June 9, 1946: Father Leon Sullivan will leave his job as chaplain at St. Joseph's Hospital and return to China. He did missionary work in a small village before the war broke out, and was ultimately held prisoner by the Japanese. This time he doesn’t know how long he’ll be in China.

50 years ago

June 9, 1971: Second Lt. Thomas Blake of Normal was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for performance in combat. He’s a foot-slogging GI but one day he was aboard a low-flying helicopter. A nearby chopper was shot down in the Laotian offensive. Blake rescued its crew.

25 years ago

June 9, 1996: Health officials are puzzled by the outbreak of neuroblastoma, a rare cancer, in Taylorville. Neuroblastoma strikes nine people in a million but it has killed four children in Taylorville since 1989. It is unconfirmed in two more deaths and now another child has it.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.