100 years ago: World Series winning White Sox team members accused

100 years ago

Sept. 29, 1920: Eight men from the Chicago White Sox 1919 World Series team were indicted by a grand jury. All were accused to taking bribes to “throw” a game during the series. Seven of the eight are still with the team and owner Charles Comiskey has suspended the lot of them.

75 years ago

Sept. 29, 1945: Williams Oil-O-Matic will cut back one production shift now that the war is over. The plant was an often-decorated wartime production company. Company officials estimate only 12 to 15 people will be laid off when the day and night shifts are combined.

50 years ago

Sept. 29, 1970: Gamal Abdul Nasser, the president of Egypt (United Arab Republic) has died of a heart attack at the age of 52. The mourning has begun. Nasser’s immediate successor is Vice President Anwar Sadat, who will serve on an interim basis for the next 60 days.

25 years ago

Sept. 29, 1995: Constitution Trail will be extended another 3.75 miles north from Normal’s city hall to County Road 1900 North. A state grant will make the extension possible. Pontiac and Washington will share in the grant for separate projects but Normal will get most of it.

