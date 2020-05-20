100 years ago: YMCA hopes to open Camp Johnson by summer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

May 20, 1920: The YMCA is fixing up a 10-acre plot of land to be known as Camp Johnson. It is 10 miles west of town and farmer Johnson has leased it to the Y on reasonable terms. The boys’ camp will have ball diamonds, a lodge and tenting area, all hopefully by this summer.

75 years ago

May 20, 1945: Mrs. and Mrs. Marshall Johnson of Bloomington received word that their son Paul was killed in action on Okinawa. Sgt. Johnson was born in Normal but later became a farmer in Iowa. His parents have gone to Iowa to bring his wife and sons to Bloomington.

50 years ago

May 20, 1970: An estimated 400 to 500 construction workers entered the ISU campus intent on raising the flag to full staff. It had been lowered by students observing the birthday of Malcolm X, creating a community crisis. Campus vehicles formed a protective circle around the flagpole.

25 years ago

May 20, 1995: Janet Williamson received her nursing degree at Heartland Community College’s graduation. Her daughter, Sheila Guither, cheered her from the audience. Guither is also a recent nursing graduate. Mom works at St. Joseph; daughter is looking for a job.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.