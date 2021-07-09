A look at local scholarship winners

SCHOLARSHIPS

Deutsch

LINCOLN — Abigail Steffens of Lincoln is a winner of The Deutsch Family Scholarship Program sponsored by the Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits. Abigail is the child of Jason Steffens. Abigail is majoring in Speech Pathology at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

State Farm

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm has announced recipients of its 2021 State Farm Companies Foundation Scholarship.

The foundation has awarded 100 four-year scholarships valued at $5,000 to children or legal dependents of State Farm employees, agents, and retirees. The competition is conducted through the National Merit Scholarship Program by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Below are the Pantagraph-area recipients and their parents:

Recipient — SF Parent/Guardian

John Blum - Jennifer Blum

Shelby Borlin - Scott Borlin

Addison Boundy - Debbie Page

Alyssa Cummings - Jamie Cummings

Rahul Darbhakul - Chandra Darbhakul & Lakshmi Rayasam

Katelyn Dekeergieter - Karen Dekeergieter

Bailey Dundas - Katie Dundas

Eli Exner - Nicholas Exner

Connor French - Randy French

Jayavignesh Ganesan - Ganesan Vaiyapuri

Paige Iott - Tom Iott

Jessica Isaac - John Isaac

James Knapp - Jennifer Deighan

Tyler Krawcyk - Gail Krawcyk

Austin Metz - Brian Metz

Jake Mitchell - Paul Mitchell

Jared Montney - Wayne & Sheila Motney

Sadig Muhammad - Maurice & Lorraine Muhammad

Sylvia Rice - Benjamin Rice

Robert Rowan, III - Robert Rowan, Jr.

Matthew Steers - Cory Steers

Ellie Stephan - Robert Stephan

Samantha Thompson - Greg Thompson

Emma Wadhams - Steve Wadhams

Jerome Waldron - Aimee Waldron

Pepsi Little People's

HUDSON — Jaelyn Kelly, 17, of Hudson, is one of three recipients for the $1,200 Maureen J. Scholarship for Women. Jaleyn won the scholarship after competing in the Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships, an international junior golf competition for boys and girls aged 3-18.

