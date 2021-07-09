A look at local scholarship winners

SCHOLARSHIPS
Deutsch
LINCOLN — Abigail Steffens of Lincoln is a winner of The Deutsch Family Scholarship Program sponsored by the Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits. Abigail is the child of Jason Steffens. Abigail is majoring in Speech Pathology at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
State Farm
BLOOMINGTON — State Farm has announced recipients of its 2021 State Farm Companies Foundation Scholarship.
The foundation has awarded 100 four-year scholarships valued at $5,000 to children or legal dependents of State Farm employees, agents, and retirees. The competition is conducted through the National Merit Scholarship Program by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Below are the Pantagraph-area recipients and their parents:
Recipient — SF Parent/Guardian
- John Blum - Jennifer Blum
- Shelby Borlin - Scott Borlin
- Addison Boundy - Debbie Page
- Alyssa Cummings - Jamie Cummings
- Rahul Darbhakul - Chandra Darbhakul & Lakshmi Rayasam
- Katelyn Dekeergieter - Karen Dekeergieter
- Bailey Dundas - Katie Dundas
- Eli Exner - Nicholas Exner
- Connor French - Randy French
- Jayavignesh Ganesan - Ganesan Vaiyapuri
- Paige Iott - Tom Iott
- Jessica Isaac - John Isaac
- James Knapp - Jennifer Deighan
- Tyler Krawcyk - Gail Krawcyk
- Austin Metz - Brian Metz
- Jake Mitchell - Paul Mitchell
- Jared Montney - Wayne & Sheila Motney
- Sadig Muhammad - Maurice & Lorraine Muhammad
- Sylvia Rice - Benjamin Rice
- Robert Rowan, III - Robert Rowan, Jr.
- Matthew Steers - Cory Steers
- Ellie Stephan - Robert Stephan
- Samantha Thompson - Greg Thompson
- Emma Wadhams - Steve Wadhams
- Jerome Waldron - Aimee Waldron
People are also reading…
Pepsi Little People's
HUDSON — Jaelyn Kelly, 17, of Hudson, is one of three recipients for the $1,200 Maureen J. Scholarship for Women. Jaleyn won the scholarship after competing in the Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships, an international junior golf competition for boys and girls aged 3-18.