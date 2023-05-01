SCHOLARSHIPS

Hopedale Medical Foundation

HOPEDALE — The Hopedale Medical Foundation has announced its 2023 scholarship winners.

Candidates were chosen by an independent panel of judges who reviewed applications from graduating seniors from Olympia, Hartsburg-Emden, Tremont, Dee-Mack, Midwest-Central, Christian Life Academy and Delavan high schools.

University of Missouri student Ainsley Floyd was awarded the $3,000 Founder's Scholarship in honor of HMC's founder, Dr. Lawrence Rossi Sr. She is the daughter of Lynn and Burton Floyd. She plans to earn a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences on the pre-med track.

Olympia High School student Robert Pratt was awarded the $1,000 Orville Augsburger/Dorene Ohler Scholarship. He is the son of Ellen and Robert Pratt. He will study to become a doctor at Wheaton College in the fall.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School student McKenna Carithers was awarded the $1,000 David Eckhardt Scholarship, in honor of an HMC employee who died in 1974. She is the daughter of Mike and Kerri Carithers. She plans to pursue a career as a physician assistant.

Midwest Central High School student Austin Kammeyer was awarded the $1,000 Neil Alford, Jr. (Agricultural) Memorial Scholarship in honor of Hopedale's former mayor and HMC board member. He is the son of Scott and Jamie Kammery, of Manito. He will study agronomy at Illinois Central College.

Tremont High School student Sean Connell was awarded the $1,000 Phyllis Martin Memorial Nursing Scholarship, which honors a longtime HMC nurse. He is the son of Erin and Daniel Connell of Tremont. He will study nursing at Illinois Wesleyan University in the fall.

Olympia High School student Abigail Litwiller was awarded the $2,000 John Rossi Memorial Nursing Scholarship. She is the daughter of Christina and Jeffrey Litwiller of Hopedale. She plans to pursue a career in the oncology field.

Olympia High School student Madeline Conway was awarded the $2,000 Donna Bitner-Springer Nursing Scholarship, in honor of the first director of nurses at Hopedale Hospital. She is the daughter of Craig Conway and Janelle Trier. She plans to study nursing at Illinois Wesleyan University.

The Hopedale Medical Foundation has awarded nearly $600,000 in health care and agricultural scholarships to local high school seniors and college freshmen since its start in 1980.

Donations from the public are welcome and are tax-deductible. Contact Jill at 309-449-4296 for more information.

