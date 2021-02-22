 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Go and Play 2/23/21
0 comments
GO & PLAY

Go and Play 2/23/21

  • 0

BASKETBALL

What: Basketball Skills Class

Where: Game Time Gym 

Who: K-6th grade boys and girls

When: Starts April 7

Deadline: March 17

Cost: $70 per person

Contact: 309-662-9520 or gametimegym2@comcast.net

What: Elite Basketball Skills Class

Where: Game Time Gym 

Who: 4th-12th grade

When: Starts March 15

Deadline: March 1

Contact: 309-662-9520 or gametimegym2@comcast.net

What: Spring Basketball League

Where: Game Time Gym 

Who: K-High school boys and girls

When: Starts April 6

Deadline: March 1

Cost: $70 per person

Contact: 309-662-9520 or gametimegym2@comcast.net

FOOTBALL

What: Spring Flag Football League

Where: Game Time Gym 

Who: First grade through adults

When: Starts April 4

Deadline: March 1

Cost: $70 per person

Contact: 309-662-9520 or gametimegym2@comcast.net

Go & Play is for individuals, schools, teams and organizations to announce meetings, outings, registrations, etc. Submit news items to The Pantagraph by fax at 309-829-7000 or email at sports@pantagraph.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News