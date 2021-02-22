Go and Play 2/23/21

BASKETBALL
What: Basketball Skills Class
Where: Game Time Gym
Who: K-6th grade boys and girls
When: Starts April 7
Deadline: March 17
Cost: $70 per person
What: Elite Basketball Skills Class
Where: Game Time Gym
Who: 4th-12th grade
When: Starts March 15
Deadline: March 1
What: Spring Basketball League
Where: Game Time Gym
Who: K-High school boys and girls
When: Starts April 6
Deadline: March 1
Cost: $70 per person
FOOTBALL
What: Spring Flag Football League
Where: Game Time Gym
Who: First grade through adults
When: Starts April 4
Deadline: March 1
Cost: $70 per person
