Go and Play 4/6/21

BASEBALL

What: PONY Baseball Youth Umpire's Clinic

When: Sunday, April 11 from 1 p.m. until approximately 3 p.m. (rain or shine)

Where: Shira Baseball Complex Pavilion, 4007 Ireland Grove Road, Bloomington (located near the corner of Towanda-Barnes Rd and Ireland Grove Road in southeast Bloomington)

Who: Individuals who are at least 13 years old (as of August 31) and want to be baseball umpires for the PONY League during the 2021 season.

