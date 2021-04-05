 Skip to main content
Go and Play 4/6/21
Go and Play 4/6/21

BASEBALL

What: PONY Baseball Youth Umpire's Clinic

When: Sunday, April 11 from 1 p.m. until approximately 3 p.m. (rain or shine)

Where: Shira Baseball Complex Pavilion, 4007 Ireland Grove Road, Bloomington (located near the corner of Towanda-Barnes Rd and Ireland Grove Road in southeast Bloomington)

Who: Individuals who are at least 13 years old (as of August 31) and want to be baseball umpires for the PONY League during the 2021 season.

Contact: www.mcponybaseball.com or (309) 662-PONY.

 

Go & Play is for individuals, schools, teams and organizations to announce meetings, outings, registrations, etc. Submit news items to The Pantagraph by fax at 309-829-7000 or email at sports@pantagraph.com.

