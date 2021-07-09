Go and Play 7/10/21

GOLF

What: Bloomington-Normal Two-Woman Best Position

Where: Highland Park Golf Course, Bloomington

Who: Any female at least 14 years of age on on before July 24. Handicaps not required.

When: July 24. Tee times begin at 9 a.m. Flights will be determined post-play.

Cost: $32 per player includes greens fees and prize fund. Highland Park/City of Bloomington city passes will be honored. Carts will be available for $15 per player.

Contact: Register at Highland Park pro shop or send form and check to Highland Park Golf, 1613 S. Main St., Bloomington, 61701.

