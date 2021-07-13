Go and Play 7/14/21

GOLF

What: Bloomington-Normal Junior City 12-Under Championship

Where: The Links at Ireland Grove, Bloomington

Who: Boys and girls with division for 6-under, 7-8 and 9-12. Parents must live or work in Bloomington-Normal or belong to a B-N club or junior attends at B-N school or season passholder at B-N course.

When: July 19-20; 9 holes each day, flighted after first round

Cost: $30 includes greens fees, range balls and trophy fund.

Contact: Register at The Links at Ireland Grove.

