Go and Play 7/3/21

GOLF

What: Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position

Where: Ironwood Golf Course, Normal

Who: Males who live or work full-time in Bloomington-Normal or McLean County

When: Qualifying July 9-10, matches July 11-18. There will be a regular division, senior division (both golfers 50-over) and super senior division (65-over).

Cost: $110 per player unless Ironwood season pass holder ($28 or $58)

Contact: Register at Ironwood pro shop

