How Time Flies 3/30/20

100 years ago

March 30, 1920: Hard liquor is making a small — and severely restricted — return to town despite prohibition. Drug stores will be able to sell whiskey, providing the buyer has a prescription. Doctors and druggists need permits, and patients will be monitored for cheating.

75 years ago

March 30, 1945: Another local soldier has been reported killed on Iwo Jima: Marine Pvt. Harold Morgan of 914 W. Oakland. He was a machine gunner. Also, Lt. Richard Postlethwaite, formerly of Bloomington, was killed in action in Germany. Further details are not available.

50 years ago

March 30, 1970: Police found a man badly beaten in a vacant North Linden Street house the other day. For three days they tried to identify him. Then the family came forward from Missouri and provided his information to police. But officers still don’t know what happened.

25 years ago

March 30, 1995: Bloomington Fire Department had two old engines in reserve. They had no resale value. So when the newly-formed Coon Creek (Kentucky) Fire Department called, the city donated them. State Farm donated some hose, and Coon Creek will fix up the trucks.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.