How Time Flies 4/1/20

100 years ago

April 1, 1920: Thousands watched as a military tank put on a demolition show at the old Bloomington Pressed Brick yard. It was part of a blitz by an Army recruiting party. An “air raid” on Bloomington and showing of war movies at the BHS auditorium are also scheduled.

75 years ago

April 1, 1945: McLean County’s war losses continue. Pfc. Edwin Carter of Lexington was killed on Iwo Jima; Lt. j.g. John Blum of Normal was reported killed in action on a minesweeper; and Yeoman 2nd Class W. Reed Yates, also of Normal, has been killed in action.

50 years ago

April 1, 1970: Discount Den, owned by Paul and Linda Bartlett, has opened at 207 N. Main St. As they moved to town from Lansing, Mich., one Bartlett car was totaled, the other broke down, and they walked the last three blocks to their new Normal home on foot.

25 years ago

April 1, 1995: Dan Irvin stepped down as manager of the Normal Theater, citing a problem with the workload. Irvin is also director of the McLean County Arts Center. He said his theater duties were beginning to encroach on his time running the arts center.

