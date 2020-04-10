How Time Flies 4/10/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

April 10, 1920: The farm labor shortage exceeds even what we saw in war time, says the IAA. Farmers are paying more for their hired help, but still can’t keep pace with what workers make in industry. A hired hand makes $40 to $80 per month, plus room and board.

75 years ago

April 10, 1945: Pfc. Francis “Butch” Moews of Bloomington was killed in action in Germany. When he was home on leave, he helped lay the linoleum floor at the Red Cross canteen at the Alton depot. Pence-Anderson, his employer when he entered the service, donated the flooring.

50 years ago

April 10, 1970: Sgt. Virgil Reany, a 16-year veteran cop, has been named the BPD’s youth officer. First he’ll visit other departments with youth programs for ideas. It’s a new position, keeping a city promise to the voters if they approved a tax increase, which they did last month.

25 years ago

April 10, 1995: Local businessman Adolph Brooks, 72, collapsed and died at Centennial Christian Church. He worked in the baking and dairy businesses until 1961. Then he started Adolph’s Discount Stores, which he operated in Bloomington and Champaign until 1984.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.