How Time Flies 4/11/20

100 years ago

April 11, 1920: Fairbury has authorized the immediate purchase of a fire truck. Fairbury’s fire apparatus is still horse-drawn and has not been severely tested in this age of motorization. The firemen had considered financing a truck by public subscription but dropped the idea.

75 years ago

April 11, 1945: Pfc. Patrick O’Brien of Pawnee was killed in a truck accident in France. His brother Tom lives here and Patrick visited frequently. Meanwhile, Allied forces are 64 miles outside Berlin. And a Hungarian official says Nazis have killed 5,000,000 Jews at Auschwitz.

50 years ago

April 11, 1970: Normal wants to develop two large wells near Danvers and Stanford as sources of town water. But neighboring farmers are concerned their own wells may go dry and oppose the plan. Both sides agreed to research the legal questions before the plan goes further.

25 years ago

April 11, 1995: Lexington City Council approved construction of a World War II veterans' memorial next to City Hall. The American Legion will do the work, including fundraising from residents and businesses. The finished project is expected to be ready for dedication by Memorial Day.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.