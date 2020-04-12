How Time Flies 4/12/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

April 12, 1920: There’s a cloud hanging over the Strause trial. The judge, a lawyer and now a second juror are out sick. The trial, a Peoria murder case, has ground to a halt. Movies and a pool table have been brought in for idle jurors to pass the time. But they can’t go anywhere.

75 years ago

April 12, 1945: President Franklin D. Roosevelt died unexpectedly today from a cerebral hemorrhage. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt broke the news to Vice President Truman, and the cabinet will meet later today. Truman is expected to be sworn in as President soon.

50 years ago

April 12, 1970: Voters in the Octavia School District approved a $795,000 bond issue to build a new middle school in Colfax. The 13-classroom structure will house grades 5 through 8, and will be built onto the high school. The measure passed by 335 votes, about a 5-2 margin.

25 years ago

April 12, 1995: The McLean County Farm Bureau has chosen a site at Ireland Grove and Towanda-Barnes Roads as the new county fair site. The Farm Bureau already owns the land and the tract is in the city. (But ultimately the fair was located on the west side.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.