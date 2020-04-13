How Time Flies 4/13/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

April 13, 1920: Post-war politics: congressional Republicans are demanding a grand jury investigation of the building of Camp Grant, the Army training center just outside Rockford. They are critical of construction, and who might have gotten rich off the project.

75 years ago

April 13, 1945: The Association of Commerce is asking Bloomington stores to close from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday out of respect for President Roosevelt. The request follows a proclamation from Gov. Green. Stores normally open until 9 p.m. Saturdays can resume business at 6.

50 years ago

April 13, 1970: The McLean County Board named Alvin Reany as sheriff, filling the unexpired term of Carl Slayback, who resigned earlier this year. Reany is a 16-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, and a brother of Virgil Reany, Bloomington PD’s new youth officer.

25 years ago

April 13, 1995: PFT Roberson, Farmer City’s largest employer, served notice it will move to Mahomet. The firm had wanted to stay, but also wanted Farmer City’s fairgrounds for expansion. The city refused but had offered to help find Roberson other expansion land.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.