How Time Flies 4/14/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

April 14, 1920: Election interference raised its head in Chicago. There were reports of poll judges and election workers being kidnapped as well as shootings and other acts of violence. Returns show Gov. Frank Lowden winning renomination from Republican voters.

75 years ago

April 14, 1945: Bloomington and Normal’s four movie theaters — the Irvin, Castle, Esquire and Normal – will remain closed Saturday until 5 p.m. out of respect for President Roosevelt. All but the Irvin are showing double features, and each movie will get one screening Saturday.

50 years ago

April 14, 1970: Bloomington’s parking meter rates will double to a dime an hour on all but those meters that have shorter time limits. By the same vote, the City Council voted to double the fines charged parking violators. But the wheel tax, long a sore sport with many, was repealed.

25 years ago

April 14, 1995: A robber struck at the Bank One branch at 413 E. Washington St. and fled on foot. No gun was seen, although the note handed the teller had a threatening tone, police say. Bank staff had recently undergone training on what to do in a robbery, and no one was hurt.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.