How Time Flies 4/15/20

100 years ago

April 15, 1920: Judge Sain Welty died at his home, 1508 E. Washington St. He had been ill with a heart condition for the past 10 days – an illness that took him off the bench of the Strause murder trial. He was feeling much better yesterday but suddenly died of a heart attack.

75 years ago

April 15, 1945: Two old friends from Farmer City were reunited in Italy. Both George Reeser and Smith Fuller are Army sergeants now. They hadn’t seen each other for three years. The meeting was made possible because Reeser was corresponding with Fuller’s father back home.

50 years ago

April 15, 1970: Illinois has a teacher shortage, but times are changing. Figures from ISU show an oversupply is in the future. Birthrates are declining while the number of students preparing for a teaching career is growing. And, there is a trend toward larger classes in public schools.

25 years ago

April 15, 1995: A Gridley nurse was killed as she ran an errand for a patient. The driver of the other car was a 17-year-old girl from Cornell who ran a stop sign, police said. A co-worker described the victim as an extremely dedicated nurse loved by her patients.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.