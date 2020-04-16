How Time Flies 4/16/20

100 years ago
April 16, 1920: Commissioner E. R. Morgan had a bleak forecast for the city next year. It faces a deficit of $44,000 if all income stays the same and if nobody gets a raise. But everyone wants a raise right now. The city deficit is already at $19,000, he says.
75 years ago
April 16, 1945: Prop man Robert Harvey was injured when he fell 20 feet from a portable tower during the Passion Play. He was working behind the scenes to free a backdrop that had become entangled in a wire. The audience of 1,300 was reportedly unaware of the accident.
50 years ago
April 16, 1970: A Bloomington man was killed in Peoria when he came in contact with a high voltage line atop a utility pole. He worked for a subcontractor of CILCO. A co-worker, also from Bloomington, said they had been told the line was dead.
25 years ago
April 16, 1995: A fight between two neighbors in a Congerville mobile home park ended in the stabbing death of a 32-year-old man. Deputies launched a manhunt and arrested a suspect in Eureka later in the day. He’s in jail in lieu of posting $50,000 bond.
Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.
