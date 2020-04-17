How Time Flies 4/17/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

April 17, 1920: Mourners filled First Methodist Church for the funeral of Judge Sain Welty, who died of a heart attack. Meanwhile the prosecution and defense in the Strause trial will meet Sunday in Peoria to decide what should happen with the Strause trial. It was Welty’s case.

75 years ago

April 17, 1945: Advertised in The Pantagraph: “This is what women have been looking for … a war job at Sylvania.” The plant is still under construction across Route 150 from Lakeside Country Club. Women engaged in essential industry need not apply, the ad says.

50 years ago

April 17, 1970: The ill-fated Apollo 13 space expedition safely splashed down in the Pacific Ocean. Two area men were aboard the USS Iwo Jima, the recovery ship. They are Senior Chief Petty Officer Richard Smith, a Randolph native, and Seaman John C. Hall of Bloomington.

25 years ago

April 17, 1995: LeRoy approved moving funds around to cover the $138,590 cost of razing The How building. The city will issue general obligation bonds and tax anticipation warrants against future tax income. Bills for strengthening buildings adjoining The How are yet to be submitted.

