How Time Flies 4/18/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

April 18, 1920: Lot owners in the new A of C subdivision were identified when their names were drawn and their parcels located on a giant board. Most are well-known business people. Meadows plant workers can buy the parcels from these people and build homes on them.

75 years ago

April 18, 1945: For two weeks, about 27 local teens had taken over the former Wagon Wheel tavern at Four Points (Six Points Road and West Oakland Avenue) as a teen club. There’s no alcohol, but the sheriff wants it closed for lack of supervision. Now the teens say they’ll close the club.

50 years ago

April 18, 1970: This happened the other day in East Peoria: A trash collector went to a café to collect an unpaid bill. The owner said she couldn’t pay him. So he dumped a load of garbage outside the eatery’s back door and drove off. The collector was arrested for illegal dumping.

25 years ago

April 18, 1995: WIHN Radio is being sold to a Florida man, subject to FCC approval. But the change became evident when the station changed formats from '50s oldies and Rush Limbaugh to contemporary rock. (Limbaugh’s talk show was later picked up by WJBC.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.