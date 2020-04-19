How Time Flies 4/19/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

April 19, 1920: Bloomington builders and the unions they use are locked in a fight over the unions’ formation of the Building Trades Council. A lockout began today, bringing construction in town to a standstill. Builders paid off the workers and shut down their projects.

75 years ago

April 19, 1945: Voters in McLean decided by three votes that the village should go dry. Since prohibition ended 12 years ago, McLean has had one licensed tavern. It now appears that “last call” will truly be the last call until voters change their minds.

50 years ago

April 19, 1970: Central Soya of Gibson City and the grain millers union have been in a contract dispute. Today Soya locked out its workforce, and no new talks are scheduled although that could change. The present contract had been extended once, allowing work to continue.

25 years ago

April 19, 1995: A bombing killed many people at the federal court building in Oklahoma City. Former Bloomingtonians living there told of hearing the explosion even though they were several miles away. A suspect was caught days later, convicted and executed for the crime.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.