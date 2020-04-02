How Time Flies 4/2/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

April 2, 1920: The proposed Washington Street underpass at the Illinois Central Railroad is expected to be completed Dec. 1. This will end years of negotiation between the city and the IC. Drivers will have access to the east side without crossing the railroad at grade level.

75 years ago

April 2, 1945: Lt. G E. Thoennes, who grew up in Bloomington, was reported killed on Luzon on March 6. Educated in Catholic schools of Bloomington, Thoennes worked at Stappenbeck Book Binding Co. before he entered the service.

50 years ago

April 2, 1970: The city of Bloomington won a point with the Illinois Rating and Inspection Bureau: There will be no insurance rate inspection this year. Fire insurance rates are determined partly based on these inspections, and officials felt the city would not get a better rate this year.

25 years ago

April 2, 1995: A McLean County jury found Alan Beaman guilty in the 1993 stabbing death of an ISU student. The jury was out overnight and was sequestered at an undisclosed motel before coming in with the verdict. (Beaman was later exonerated.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.