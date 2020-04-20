How Time Flies 4/20/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

April 20, 1920: Normal voters will get the chance to decide whether their high school will be converted to a community high school. The present Normal High is restricted by an 1867 law on how much it can tax for education and teacher pay, and the building is overcrowded.

75 years ago

April 20, 1945: The Bloomington school board broke with tradition and approved the hiring of married women as teachers. An editorial a few days later suggested that a wartime teacher shortage probably influenced the move as much as a desire to do the right thing.

50 years ago

April 20, 1970: Ozark Airlines, Bloomington’s only air passenger carrier, has been struck by its mechanics union. As a result, the Ozark office at the airport was closed and the airline shut down. The airline has been flying for 30 years, and this is its first strike.

25 years ago

April 20, 1995: Discovery of mastodon teeth is fairly common in the Midwest. One expert sees two or three a year. But it was all new to hairdresser Teri Whalen when she unearthed one in her yard in rural Bloomington. She felt lucky so she bought Lotto tickets. But no luck there.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.