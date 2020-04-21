How Time Flies 4/21/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

April 21, 1920: Famed war correspondent Richard “Dick” Little was in town for the funeral of his mother. Her graveside service had been delayed while Little recovered from wounds he suffered in Russia. He accompanied the body from Chicago and returned immediately after the service.

75 years ago

April 21, 1945: Yesterday was Adolf Hitler’s 56th birthday. Russians troops and tanks are closing in on Berlin and the Yanks are close behind. Gen. Eisenhower calls on the Nazis to surrender, and Allied radio reports peace demonstrations are underway in Berlin and Munich.

50 years ago

April 21, 1970: Labor problems continue at area businesses. Rubber workers at the Firestone plant in Normal went out on a wildcat (unauthorized) strike. The national contract is at the heart of the issue, but there are local grievances as well. The first workers went out at 3 a.m.

25 years ago

April 21, 1995: The MARC center cut 25 jobs in an attempt to avoid loss of services to its special-needs clientele. The current level of state funding, on which MARC relies, appears threatened by the budget process in Springfield. The long-term impact of the job cuts isn’t known.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.