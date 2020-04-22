How Time Flies 4/22/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

April 22, 1920: During the war, a Cooksville soldier removed a McLean County Service Medal from the body of another soldier. He came to town looking for the family of one George Smith, believed to be the owner. Smith may be a Lexington man who was killed in France.

75 years ago

April 22, 1945: Pvt. Delmer Henson of 911 W. Front St. was killed in action in Germany. He grew up in LeRoy. Pvt. Verlin Craig, who grew up in Bloomington, was also killed in Germany. He had two brothers in the service and a third who was given a medical discharge.

50 years ago

April 22. 1970: The first observation of Earth Day was held across the country and in the Twin Cities. Locally, a Michigan State University biologist encouraged University High students to recycle waste materials to reduce incineration and transportation of trash from one area to another.

25 years ago

April 22, 1995: Chiddix Junior high School students marked Earth Day with a cleanup project on Constitution Trail. At Bloomington Junior High School, art students are painting a mural for the cafeteria. Not an Earth Day project, it features such historic notables as Albert Einstein, Helen Keller and Michael Jordan.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.