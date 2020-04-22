How Time Flies 4/22/20

How Time Flies 4/22/20

{{featured_button_text}}
HTF

100 years ago

April 22, 1920: During the war, a Cooksville soldier removed a McLean County Service Medal from the body of another soldier. He came to town looking for the family of one George Smith, believed to be the owner. Smith may be a Lexington man who was killed in France.

75 years ago

April 22, 1945: Pvt. Delmer Henson of 911 W. Front St. was killed in action in Germany. He grew up in LeRoy. Pvt. Verlin Craig, who grew up in Bloomington, was also killed in Germany. He had two brothers in the service and a third who was given a medical discharge.

50 years ago

April 22. 1970: The first observation of Earth Day was held across the country and in the Twin Cities. Locally, a Michigan State University biologist encouraged University High students to recycle waste materials to reduce incineration and transportation of trash from one area to another.

25 years ago

April 22, 1995: Chiddix Junior high School students marked Earth Day with a cleanup project on Constitution Trail. At Bloomington Junior High School, art students are painting a mural for the cafeteria. Not an Earth Day project, it features such historic notables as Albert Einstein, Helen Keller and Michael Jordan.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News