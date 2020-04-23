How Time Flies 4/23/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

April 23, 1920: There won’t be a Chautauqua in Bloomington this year unless 1,200 tickets are sold at $1.50 each. Last year’s tent show had 800 ticket sales and lost money. Expenses are up, especially for entertainment. Tickets aren’t on sale yet, and it’s getting late in the season.

75 years ago

April 23, 1945: George Ziller, accused war job seller from Weston, pleaded guilty to charges of obtaining money by false pretenses. He was fined $1,350 plus court costs and given a day in jail. Ziller says he’s sick and will seek treatment at Mayo Clinic, so the judge held off on jail time.

50 years ago

April 23, 1970: UNARCO Industries, which has a plant in Bloomington, is looking at potential plant sites in town for expansion. Eventually, UNARCO will have to vacate its present site. The expansion will include stainless steel sink production and more jobs, officials say.

25 years ago

April 23, 1995: If you eat at Woolworth’s lunch counter at Eastland Mall, Bertie Taylor won’t be there to wait on you. She has retired after 50 years. Bertie never worked anywhere else, starting at Woolworth’s downtown in her high school years. She says she’ll be back as a customer.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.