How Time Flies 4/24/20

100 years ago

April 24, 1920: The Gideons start their Illinois convention in Bloomington today. They are the society that places Bibles in hotel rooms. At their convention here, the Gideons are expected to launch a project to place Bibles in public school classrooms.

75 years ago

April 24, 1945: Sgt. Merlin Martin of Bloomington was killed in action in Germany. He had been overseas for only six weeks, and was later awarded the Purple Heart posthumously. Also, 1st Lt. Lewis O. Winings was killed in action. He had been serving with Gen. Patton’s army.

50 years ago

April 24, 1970: Fire destroyed the Stoller Implement Co. in Gridley just a week after the firm celebrated its 35th anniversary. Embers blowing from a trash fire are thought to be the cause. Two mechanics removed all but one tractor from the building but all else was lost.

25 years ago

April 24, 1995: Fire swept through a Normal condo occupied by McLean County Board Chairman Gary Riss and his wife, Marsha. The Risses were using their fireplace for the last time this season, and officials concluded a bird's nest near the chimney ignited. Loss is $75,000.

