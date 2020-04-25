How Time Flies 4/25/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

April 25, 1920: Local baseball fans will watch the Bloomers from a new grandstand this season. It has a roof, and will seat 500 people in chairs. Painters are still at work, so the chairs aren’t set up yet. There will be a game today, but only an exhibition, thanks to a scheduling mix-up.

75 years ago

April 25, 1945: The Gulf, Mobile & Ohio Railroad has agreed to buy the Alton Railroad. The GM&O is a southern railroad that runs as far north as St. Louis. Acquiring the Alton will create direct train routes from Chicago to southern cities like Mobile and New Orleans.

50 years ago

April 25, 1970: Twin City retailers are starting to feel the pinch of a national truckers strike. But layoffs by area firms disturbed storekeepers more than the crunch on inventory. Eureka-Williams and General Box Co. have laid off over 1,000 workers because they can’t get supplies.

25 years ago

April 25, 1995: Notable losses this week include dancer and movie star Ginger Rogers, former Mississippi Sen. John Stennis and sportscaster Howard Cosell. As a dancer, Rogers was often a partner with Fred Astaire; Cosell was the face on Monday Night Football.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.