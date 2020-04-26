How Time Flies 4/26/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

April 26, 1920: “ … oh, it’s helltahafta tell ‘yu – coffee is now 10 cents a cup in most Bloomington restaurants.” Bad news to some, maybe, but it’s seen as one of the effects of prohibition. Restaurant owners met yesterday and announced the death of the nickel cup of java.

75 years ago

April 26, 1945: Tech. Leo Welling of Bloomington was killed in action while serving in Gen. Patton’s army in Germany. He is the second Bloomington soldier to be reported killed in three days while serving under Patton. Welling worked at The Daily Pantagraph before entering the service.

50 years ago

April 26, 1970: Notable losses include nationally-known strip-tease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, who died of cancer today at the age of 69. Also, radio humorist Herb Shriner, 51, and his wife were killed in an accident. Shriner also appeared on Broadway and hosted a TV show in the '50s.

25 years ago

April 26, 1995: Bloomington Alderwoman Judy Markowitz says she will decide whether to run for mayor within a year. The job doesn’t come up until 1997. Incumbent Jesse Smart has been in office for three terms and says he will probably run for a fourth.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.