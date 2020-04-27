How Time Flies 4/27/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

April 27, 1920: McLean County Republicans, meeting at the Hills Hotel, elected Ben S. Rhodes as their chairman. At the Illinois Hotel, the Democrats met and talked of backing President Woodrow Wilson for an unprecedented third term if he decides to run.

75 years ago

April 27, 1945: The school board has decided to transfer Lincoln Junior High School’s students to Irving School. Now Irving will be in for a remodeling, including construction of a gym. Superintendent George Wells is hoping the gym can be built with materials not essential to the war effort.

50 years ago

April 27, 1970: The weather was lousy, forcing delays in Midwestern flights. But other than that, Ozark Airlines was back in business, with its mechanics strike over. At the Firestone plant in Normal, workers who went on a wildcat strike a few days ago are back on the job.

25 years ago

April 27, 1995: After 19 years, Towanda once again has its own restaurant. Charles and Susie Shoemaker have opened the Shoemaker Café at 114 W. Adams St. It’s open six days a week, serves three meals a day, and it provides a place where Towanda people can meet.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.