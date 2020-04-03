How Time Flies 4/3/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

April 3, 1920: Hon. Simeon West, a prominent old citizen of McLean County, died at his LeRoy home. His name will live on at West Park, a tract of wooded land he donated to the county. West Township, in southeast McLean County, was named for Simeon’s father, Henry West.

75 years ago

April 3, 1945: Workers are moving 6,000 cubic yards of shale chips from the old McLean County Coal Co. mine to the new Sylvania plant. The chips are for leveling out the Sylvania site, where foundations are being laid. The pile of chips grew from 1863 until the mine closed in 1927.

50 years ago

April 3, 1970: The Bloomington version of a north-south freeway plan has been chosen by the state of Illinois over four others, Gov. Ogilvie announced. The new road would connect Rockford and Bloomington, closely following U.S. 51.

25 years ago

April 3, 1995: About 200 people came out for groundbreaking at the new Wojahn Subdivision on Bloomington’s southwest side. It is slated to contain 27 new homes, all built by Habitat for Humanity. (The subdivision has grown since then.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.