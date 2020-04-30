How Time Flies 4/30/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

April 30, 1920: Capt. Isaiah Wilmeth, one of Bloomington’s first ice cream men, has died at the age of 90. He earned his rank in the Civil War. Once discharged, he came home, re-upped and went back to fight some more. In 1865 he was part of Lincoln’s honor guard in Springfield.

75 years ago

April 30, 1945: Former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini was shot dead after he was caught trying to flee the country. Also captured and shot were his mistress and 10 Fascist leaders. Dispatches from Italy say there was no trial, and that Mussolini died begging for his life.

50 years ago

April 30, 1970: U High Principal Harry Lovelass has resigned so he can return to full-time teaching. He has been principal at U High since 1949. After a sabbatical he’ll be back at ISU next January to teach on the college level.

25 years ago

April 30, 1995: Lynn Gaddis, Illinois Teacher of the Year, was one of 40 honored teachers to meet President Clinton at the White House. Gaddis teaches at Pepper Ridge School in Bloomington. “I was in awe,” she said of her Oval Office experience.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.