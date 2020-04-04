How Time Flies 4/4/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

April 4, 1920: Advertised in the Pantagraph: J. W. Harber and J. W. Havens, brokers, are offering preferred stock in the Meadows Manufacturing Co., which is relocating to Bloomington. The expected return is 7 percent. Dividends are not subject to taxes.

75 years ago

April 4, 1945: Bloomington Mayor Mark Hayes won election to a third term by 507 votes. His opponent was former mayor L. F. Wellmerling. Voter turnout was light: about 7,000. Republicans emerged with an 11-3 majority on City Council.

50 years ago

April 4, 1970: The Dry Grove Township hall may become a victim of progress when the Yuton-Danvers road is widened. The town hall will be in the way, but not for long. It will have to be moved to a new site or torn down. That’ll be the subject of an April 12 meeting — at the town hall.

25 years ago

April 4, 1995: Dawn Riordan will be the new manager of the Normal Theater. She will take the place of Dan Irvin, who stepped down a few days ago. Riordan is the head projectionist at the Normal and will work on a one-year contract.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.