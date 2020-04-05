How Time Flies 4/5/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

April 5, 1920: A record blizzard swept across Central Illinois yesterday – Easter Sunday – making Easter look like a revival of Christmas. High winds combined with snow for 24 hours in the worst April snowstorm in 40 years. Snowfall was measured at 10 inches.

75 years ago

April 5, 1945: Two more local casualties from the battle of Iwo Jima were reported today. One was Donald Ward, a Marine paratrooper and former U High student while his parents lived in Normal. The other was Lt. Ralph De Mange, also a Marine, from Bloomington.

50 years ago

April 5, 1970: Normal is making more money off parking violations. First quarter collections are up $766 over first quarter 1969, when the town took in $4,127. Students seem to be the top violators. City Manager Dave Anderson says ISU’s spring vacation figured into the 1969 fines.

25 years ago

April 5, 1995: Voters in the Ridgeview School District rejected a referendum aimed at easing overcrowding of schools in Arrowsmith and Colfax. And in the Chenoa school district, voters turned down a tax increase to ease the district’s cash flow problems.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.