How Time Flies 4/6/20

100 years ago

April 6, 1920: Miller Park Lake’s beach will be expanded this spring to reach past the pavilion on the north shore. Also, the city has bought a new fleet of rowboats to be put in service as soon as they arrive. The park had been undergoing a spring cleanup before the Easter blizzard hit.

75 years ago

April 6, 1945: Corp. John Lancaster was killed in action in Germany. He was born in Hopedale and grew up in Bloomington, attending Bloomington schools. He was student at ISNU and working part-time on the Alton Railroad when he entered the Army.

50 years ago

April 6, 1970: Machinist union workers at the Paul F. Beich candy plant went on strike at midnight in a contract dispute. The walkout halted production and shipping at the plant. Beich has come to agreement with two of its four unions and is still negotiating with a third.

25 years ago

April 6, 1995: Anthony Gallagher drew a 12-year term for arson to a Shirley area farm house. It was unusual, as arson normally carries only a seven year maximum. But Gallagher has several other convictions and pending charges, allowing for the extended sentence.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

