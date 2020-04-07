How Time Flies 4/7/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

April 7, 1920: American author Ambrose Bierce, who mysteriously disappeared several years ago, is now reported shot dead by a Pancho Villa firing squad in Mexico in 1915. Bierce had a grown daughter in Bloomington. A San Francisco man tells the story but wasn’t an actual witness.

75 years ago

April 7, 1945: Bloomington’s dog quarantine, imposed by the state last Sept. 25, is about to be lifted. Mayor Hayes says he’s been told a confirming letter from the state health department is being mailed today.

50 years ago

April 7, 1970: Bloomington will have its first public swimming pool at last. The city has agreed to buy the Holiday Club property from the McGregor Corp. for $127,000. Along with the T-shaped pool, the property comes with a lake that will eventually be open for fishing.

25 years ago

April 7, 1995: Financially-strapped Amtrak killed four of the eight passenger trains that serve the Twin Cities on the Chicago-St. Louis route. About a dozen local jobs could be lost. But there is already talk of increasing the state subsidy to keep some of the trains running.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.