How Time Flies 4/8/20

100 years ago

April 8, 1920: The statewide Rotary Club convention is being held in Bloomington. Now 500 Rotarians are in town, with another 500 on the way. Rotary has 34 clubs in Illinois. They will have the largest banquet ever held in Bloomington – 1,000 plates – tonight at the Coliseum.

75 years ago

April 8, 1945: News from the front is good today. American forces sank six Japanese warships including the giant battleship Yamato. They also downed 391 Japanese fighter planes. In Germany the Allies captured a German gold reserve in a salt mine. It’s said to be worth billions.

50 years ago

April 8, 1970: Bus fares will be going up in the Twin Cities. The Illinois Commerce Commission today authorized fare increases for bus companies in Quincy, Decatur and Bloomington-Normal. Locally, that means fares will increase from 25 cents to 30 cents per ride.

25 years ago

April 8, 1995: The Illinois Truth-in-Sentencing bill passed the House of Representatives. The bill would require those convicted of first-degree murder to spend 100 percent of their time in prison. Lesser, still violent, offenses also would bring sentences closer to the maximum allowed.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.