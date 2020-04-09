How Time Flies 4/9/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

April 9, 1920: James Dement, the Normal garbage collector, has to put up with all sorts of things that shouldn’t be a trash cans. But he says dead animals are the worst. They are hidden in boxes and barrels. Some, like chickens, are packed several at a time. A dead pig was the worst.

75 years ago

April 9, 1945: Two clergymen are in today’s news. The Rev. F. H. O. Bowman will arrive Tuesday to assume pastoral duties at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. Also, the Rev. Hubert Hodgens, formerly of Bloomington, has been inducted into the Navy as a chaplain.

50 years ago

April 9, 1970: Police caught a burglary suspect inside the Thom McAn shoe store late last night. The suspect, a Fort Wayne man, wasn’t wearing shoes but did have three pairs of socks in his possession, police said. James Fike, 37, faces burglary and attempted burglary charges.

25 years ago

April 9, 1995: BJHS teacher Lis Strawn is starting a program where students go without television five nights a week. The object is to get seventh-graders to read and spend more time with other family members. The exercise runs this month and will end with a lottery for prizes.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.