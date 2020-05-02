How Time Flies 5/2/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

May 2, 1920: Thieves stole about $200 in goods from Oscar Sebastian’s store in Danvers. They had stolen a speeder (motorized hand car) from the railroad in Bloomington — robbed the store — and returned the speeder with no one knowing about it. And they’re still missing.

75 years ago

May 2, 1945: Lt. Alfred Giermann Jr. was killed in action in Germany. He was a U High graduate, and lived with his family on South Wright Street. Giermann had been home on leave and shipped out for the war zone in March. He was killed April 20.

50 years ago

May 2, 1970: The next Bloomington city manager was supposed to be Eugene Miller of Winfield, Kan. Miller confirmed only the city’s offer, and Mayor Walter Bittner would only say he was expecting an answer from “a candidate.” But next day, Miller turned the job down.

25 years ago

May 2, 1995: Carol Reitan, who has been a prominent civic leader in the Twin Cities for years, will step down as CEO of Mid Central Community Action. Reitan is almost 65 and says it’s time for new blood in leadership. She has worn many hats including Normal mayor 1972-76.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.