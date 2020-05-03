How Time Flies 5/3/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

May 3, 1920: Bloomington City Council passed a resolution closing all city fire stations except for the headquarters on Front Street. That one, known as Central Station, was deemed able to answer all alarms in town now that the entire fire department is motorized.

75 years ago

May 3, 1945: Williams Oil-O-Matic, the award-winning war products plant, is cutting out its third shift and will operate with two nine-hour shifts instead. No jobs will be lost, and the move is expected to increase the factory’s efficiency.

50 years ago

May 3, 1970: After working for 38 years in five A&P stores, Catherine “Kate” Cozad is retiring. She’d still be working but company policy requires employees to retire when they reach age 65. There will be a party in her honor May 9.

25 years ago

May 3, 1995: A name change appears to be in the works at Diamond-Star Motors, the major auto plant on the Twin Cities’ west side. Mitsubishi Motors is behind the idea. Mitsubishi bought out Chrysler’s interest in the plant in 1991 and has encouraged the change ever since.

Compiled by Jack Keefe