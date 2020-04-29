How Time Flies: A look back through our pages

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

April 29, 1920: This was opening day for the Bloomington Bloomers. The Young Men’s Club and the Fans’ Association asked businesses to close at three o’clock so everyone can go to the game. The Bloomers took on Rock Island and won. Attendance was 3,324.

75 years ago

April 29, 1945: Pfc. Merle Weed of Ellsworth was killed in action in Germany. He was the second Weed brother to be killed in five months in General Patton’s army. Two other Weed brothers were severely wounded and are home. One served with Patton, the other in the Navy.

50 years ago

April 29, 1970: State Sen. Harber Hall has introduced a bill to allow pay raises for elected county office holders in Illinois. Hall’s bill sets pay ranges based on county populations. The actual decision whether to grant raises will still rest with the county boards.

25 years ago

April 29, 1995: James Beauford, who lives in a Hunt Drive condo, won a $200,000 house in Central Catholic High School’s Dream Home Lottery. The house is under construction at 3311 Barrington Road. Beauford isn’t sure he and his wife will take the house or the cash alternative.

