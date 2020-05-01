How Time Flies: Chicago & Alton abolished news 'butchers' from its passenger trains

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

May 1, 1920: It has been about 10 years since the Chicago & Alton abolished news “butchers” from its passenger trains. Boorish behavior was one reason given. Now the ban has been lifted. The newsboys will work for a new company that runs hotels and depot newsstands.

75 years ago

May 1, 1945: The worst fire in Elliott history destroyed five buildings. It began in the Anderson brothers implement store, then took an adjoining building, small feed house, machine shed and a cattle shelter. Two hundred people watched as firemen from Elliott, Paxton and Gibson City fought the flames.

50 years ago

May 1, 1970: The first tornado of the season damaged the Wickes Lumber Co., at Farmer City. There were eight people inside its buildings, but no one was hurt. Although three buildings were damaged and a lot of inventory was destroyed, the lumber yard stayed open.

25 years ago

May 1, 1995: Miller Park Zoo has three new arrivals. One is a genet, an African cat in the mongoose family; there’s a new otter named Louie; and a surprise baby wallaby, called a joey. Zookeepers didn’t know its mother was pregnant when she came to the zoo last November.

