HOW TIME FLIES: Evergreen City, a 417-foot ship named for Bloomington, was launched today

100 years ago

March 21, 1920: The Evergreen City, a 417-foot ship named for Bloomington, was launched today at Bristol, Pa. Margaret Fenton did the christening honors. The ship is a freighter, and when completely fitted it will do coastal duty for the merchant marine.

75 years ago

March 21, 1945: A $100 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of two men who killed a Mattoon gas station attendant. A bloody stolen car found here is thought to be the getaway vehicle. Before he died, the victim fired a shotgun at the robbers and thought he hit one.

50 years ago

March 21, 1970: Bernard McElvaney retired unexpectedly as Bloomington’s police chief after 33 years on the job. He’s running for sheriff, and if he wins, would have left anyway, but this was abrupt. City Manager Wes McAllister named Lt. Harold Bosshart, 44, as the new chief.

25 years ago

March 21, 1995: What’s this? A mild and warm Central Illinois winter, according to weather records. It was the second warmest winter in 30 years with only one fourth of the snowfall. Only 1991-92 was warmer, according to the National Climatic Data Center.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.