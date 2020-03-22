How Time Flies for March 22

100 years ago

March 22, 1920: Helen Robitzke, almost 17, died of typhoid fever. She didn’t work at the C&A shops like the other victims but her brother Stanley did, and he came down with typhoid. Helen died after caring for him. And today, the shopmen’s strike over bad drinking water continues.

75 years ago

March 22, 1945: Glenn Kemp of Lexington and William Mundt of Bloomington won the Boy Scouts’ Silver Beaver Award. Both men have been area scouting leaders for years, and the Silver Beaver is one of scouting’s highest awards. About 1,400 attended the awards banquet.

50 years ago

March 22, 1970: A growing strike by postal workers has reached the Twin Cities. Bloomington mail carriers went out last night; Normal’s haven’t decided whether to join the strike. There will be no mail pickup or delivery in Bloomington but postal windows will be open.

25 years ago

March 22, 1995: Local cops can shoot all the bad guys they want, as long as the bad guys are cardboard targets posted at the new police firing range near Colfax. It’s open to police only, and is on 10 acres donated by Bloomington developer Jack Snyder.

