How Time Flies: News from past

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

April 28, 1920: Leland Street still doesn’t run all the way to Oakland Avenue. But City Engineer E. H. Packard has drawn up an estimate for extending the street. It’s just for grading and opening the street, and contains no provision for property condemnation.

75 years ago

April 28, 1945: Bloomington City Council voted raises all around for elected officials for the next four years. That is, except for the aldermen themselves. Originally they were due for a 50-cent increase per meeting. But they struck their own raises from the ordinance before the vote.

50 years ago

April 28, 1970: This paper reported that two local judges have been fixing parking tickets for each other. Jurors, a secretary and a prosecutor also benefited from dismissal of numerous tickets since March 19. Now that the story is out, they have promised to pay the tickets.

25 years ago

April 28, 1995: The NAPA parts center and data processing office in north Normal are closing. They will be moved to a larger, more modern building in Naperville. Eighty jobs will be affected here, with those workers being offered transfers.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.