How Time Flies 3/25/20

100 years ago

March 25, 1920: A man stole chickens from a farm and got stuck in a mud hole in front of the house. He “borrowed” a team of horses to pull the car out. The farmer didn’t know his chickens were in the car when the thief promised the farmer to pay any damages and drove off.

75 years ago

March 25, 1945: Lt. Lyle Ethell, formerly of Bloomington, was killed in a plane crash in China. He was flying freight over the Himalayas, and had recently won the Distinguished Flying Cross. In Bloomington he had worked at his uncle’s Studebaker dealership.

50 years ago

March 25, 1970: Miller Park Lake was stocked with 108 walleye pike at a cost of $330. Parks Superintendent Grover Katthoefer started the stocking fund a year ago with a $25 donation, and later shelled out another $58 in his own money to make sure the fund reached its goal.

25 years ago

March 25, 1995: The city ought to vacate 122 of its 393 alleys, says Public Service Director Richard Paulson. Many are of no public use now, even for trash collection, and the city doesn’t plow them in the winter. But some are useful, and Paulson recommends a paving plan for them.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.